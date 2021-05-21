EPA OKs Last Vineyard Wind Permit, Construction Can Start

BOSTON – The Environmental Protection Agency has approved the final air quality permit related to the Vineyard Wind 1 project, meaning that construction can start on what is slated to become the first major offshore wind farm in the country.

The Clean Air Act Outer Continental Shelf permit issued by the EPA is meant to ensure that emissions are properly managed during the construction and operation of the wind turbine farm.

Aspects such as the vessels used to construct the turbines were analyzed by federal officials.

The U.S. Department of the Interior projects that the Vineyard Wind project will provide enough power to supply upwards of 400,000 homes in the region.

The project was also recently approved by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.