EPA Welcomes New Northeast Regional Administrator

February 25, 2022

HYANNIS – The  U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new Regional Administrator for the Northeast is Dr. David Cash. 

Cash will lead the Region 1 branch of the agency, which includes Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and 10 Tribal Nations. 

“I am deeply honored to serve as the EPA Region 1 Administrator, to champion the bold climate, environment and justice agenda of the Biden-Harris Administration and EPA Administrator Regan,” said Cash. 

“I eagerly anticipate working with the world-class staff at EPA, elected and state officials and Tribes, as well as engaging all New England communities, especially those most vulnerable and historically overburdened. Given my conviction that wise and equitable environmental policy goes hand-in-hand with robust economic policy, together we can solve our most pressing environmental challenges while creating jobs, leaving clean air and water to our children, and crafting a just transition to a clean energy future.”

Cash previously served as Dean of the John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies at the University of Massachusetts Boston. He also spent a decade in Massachusetts state government in a range of senior positions. 

Under Governor Deval Patrick, he was the Assistant Secretary of Policy in the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

