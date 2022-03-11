Event to Support Ukraine Planned Saturday in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – To show support for those in Ukraine after the invasion of the country by Russian forces, local residents are organizing a drop-in “family day” in Falmouth.

Organizers described the event as a family educational event focused on peace, featuring arts and crafts, a sidewalk vigil, and opportunity to get resources from early childhood consultants and organizations on how to talk with children about the crisis in Ukraine.

A local Ukrainian family will also be participating in the arts and crafts and show how to make traditional Ukrainian art.

Traditional Ukrainian cookies will be baked and shared by the Culinary Arts Program at Falmouth High School.

“I’m very, very grateful that so many community organizations have come together to bring this family-oriented peace event for support of Ukraine,” said organizer Edita Stucky.

“It’s geared towards families with children to help parents talk to their younger children about this very, very heavy topic. It is a very heavy topic, so we’re trying to make it as light as possible so we can talk about the hard issues in a very positive and friendly atmosphere.”

Other events will include guided meditation, dancing, and discussions on how to address the crisis as a family.

Stucky said that as the fighting continues, it will be vital to have the language necessary to address the issue in a calm, responsible way with children.

She said there will be a sign-up sheet and outreach information present as well for those who want to become more involved in fundraisers and other assistance for Ukraine.

“It’s already amazing to see how much our community has come together, and I hope we will gain this momentum and bring it to the next level while educating our children to become the next generation of people who care and who lend their hand to people in need,” said Stucky.

The event will be hosted at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church on Main Street on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.