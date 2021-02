HARWICH – The Family Pantry of Cape Cod will be hosting a food pickup event on March 21 at Monomoy Regional High School.

No registration will be required, as the event will be open to all. Full bags of nonperishable food items and fruit will be given out to those in need.

Social distancing measures will also be in place.

The pickup will take place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit the pantry’s website by clicking here.