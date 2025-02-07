Federal Funds Still Frozen for Association to Preserve Cape Cod Water Projects Despite Court Rulings

HYANNIS – Federal funds are still frozen for a Cape nonprofit managing over a dozen water quality projects despite the Office of Management and Budget rescinding its memo freezing trillions in spending recently.

Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb says they are still unable to submit invoices for work, which will likely delay projects Cape wide, or put the restoration costs on Cape residents if the funding is eliminated.

“Some people think that as the grant recipient, APCC enriches itself, so who cares? That is not how these grants work. APCC serves as the pass-through with roughly 95 percent of the $17.5 million in contracted grants flowing through APCC into the direct implementation of the projects,” said Gottlieb in a statement.

He added that the workers themselves are also affected, who will not be paid to do the physical work for these projects.

Gottlieb points to section 7 of President Donald Trump’s executive order Unleashing American Energy as the culprit of the continued freeze.

“All agencies shall immediately pause the disbursement of funds appropriated through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (Public Law 117-169) or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Public Law 117-58),” reads the first part of section 7, addressed towards terminating the Green New Deal.