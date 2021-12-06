First Case of Omicron Variant Detected in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Saturday that a woman in her 20s who had traveled out of state is the first known case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in the state.

The unidentified woman–a resident of Middlesex County–is fully vaccinated, has experienced mild symptoms, and did not require hospitalization according to the state health department. Genetic sequencing confirmed the variant, officials said.

News of the arrival of the omicron variant comes as the state has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases.

From The Associated Press