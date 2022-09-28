Five Towns Join Cape Cod Commission’s Road Flooding Risk Assessment

CHATHAM – Five towns are joining the Cape Cod Commission’s initiative to study the impact of climate change and flooding on low-lying roads across the region.

Chatham, Harwich, Falmouth, Mashpee and Provincetown will split a $205,479 grant to assess flooding risk and develop possible solutions.

The money is part of about $32.8 million in Massachusetts Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grants awarded this summer to assess climate risks across the state.

Officials said the study is vital as the region continues to see stronger storm surges amid climate change.

“Addressing our region’s network of vulnerable roadways is a critical component of the Climate Action Plan,” said Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Erin Perry in a statement.

“With this grant, all 15 towns will be engaged in the low-lying roads project, which will position them to seek resources for implementation of projects that boost local and regional climate resilience.”