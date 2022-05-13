Gino Cappelletti, Who Scored 1st Points in AFL History, Dies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gino Cappelletti, a former AFL Most Valuable Player and original member of the Boston Patriots who was part of the franchise for five decades as a player, coach and broadcaster, has died.

He was 89.

Cappelletti died at his home in Massachusetts.

His death was announced by the New England Patriots on Thursday. No cause of death was given.

Known as “The Duke,” Cappelletti played receiver and kicker and scored the first regular-season points in AFL history when he connected on a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter of the Patriots’ 13-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9, 1960.

He was the league’s MVP in 1964 and was one of only three players to play in every game in the AFL’s 10-year history, along with Jim Otto and George Blanda.