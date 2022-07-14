GOP’s Doughty Promises Better Cape Water Quality, New Bridges if Elected Governor

HYANNIS – Republican candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor Chris Doughty and Kate Campanale have outlined a number of goals for Cape Cod to improve quality of life and boost the local economy.

They said they will work towards improving Blue Economy initiatives, improving water quality, and increasing workforce housing—the biggest obstacle for the region according to Barnstable County officials.

Replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne Bridges is a top priority for the pair, as well.

Both were campaigning in Hyannis on Monday.

In addition to the focus on the bridges, both said they would explore ways to alleviate congestion and other travel issues on Cape.

The candidates also said that they will spend at least one day per month on Cape working on local issues.

“Cape Cod is undeniably one of the most beautiful places in the United States. Its natural beauty and proximity to fresh and saltwater resources makes it unique. For the Cape’s future, we need to balance a vibrant economy with preserving its natural resources,” said Doughty.

“With innovative, creative and bold thinking, we can ensure that the Cape is the crown jewel of the Northeast United States for travel and tourism, grows emerging blue enterprises, and nurtures an exceptional quality of life,” said Campanale.

Former State Representative Geoff Diehl is also running for the Republican nomination with his chosen running mate Leah Cole Allen.

In the Massachusetts primary, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor must be elected individually.

Attorney General Maura Healey is the last Democrat in the race. State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz dropped out last month.