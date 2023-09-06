Gov. Healey Activating National Guard to Help with Migrant Emergency

HYANNIS – Two-hundred-and-fifty members of the Massachusetts National Guard will soon deploy to help at emergency shelters housing migrant and homeless families across Massachusetts.

Officials said over 6,000 families are currently in shelters.

The emergency declaration also included plans to use sites in Eastham and Joint Base Cape Cod to house families, and also potentially Yarmouth Resort.

However, state officials pumped the brakes on the Yarmouth Resort site plans after it was discovered the location did not have a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

A protest was held at the Yarmouth site over the weekend, with many present calling for more focus on local homeless residents and veterans.