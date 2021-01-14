Healthcare Reform Bill Becomes Law

HYANNIS – A healthcare reform bill supported by Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran was recently signed by Governor Baker recently into law.

“The pandemic moved to the forefront the way that many deficiencies of our healthcare system affect staff and patients alike,” said Senator Moran in a statement.

“Importantly, by putting patients first, this bill improves the customer service aspect of healthcare. I look forward to the balance between access efficiencies like telehealth and supporting professionals practicing to the full height of their licenses with care that needs an in-person experience.”

Some of the key points of the bill include requiring coverage of telehealth services including behavioral healthcare, expanding the scope of practice for advanced practice nurses and optometrists and protecting consumers from surprise medical bills.

The bill also extends insurance coverage and access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, as well as directing a study and report of the impacts of the virus on the state’s healthcare system.

Barriers to participating in cancer clinical trials were also removed by the bill by allowing reimbursement for cancer patient’s reasonable travel and accommodation expenses.