House to Vote on Election Law Overhaul in Response to Jan. 6

September 21, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House will vote on an overhaul of a centuries-old election law in an effort to prevent future presidential candidates from trying to subvert the popular will.

The legislation under consideration beginning Wednesday is a direct response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to find a way around the Electoral Count Act.

That arcane 19th century law governs, along with the U.S. Constitution, how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners.

Trump and a group of his aides and lawyers tried to exploit loopholes in the law to overturn his defeat. House debate on the bill starts Wednesday.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, The Associated Press
