House to Vote on Election Law Overhaul in Response to Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House will vote on an overhaul of a centuries-old election law in an effort to prevent future presidential candidates from trying to subvert the popular will.

The legislation under consideration beginning Wednesday is a direct response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to find a way around the Electoral Count Act.

That arcane 19th century law governs, along with the U.S. Constitution, how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners.

Trump and a group of his aides and lawyers tried to exploit loopholes in the law to overturn his defeat. House debate on the bill starts Wednesday.