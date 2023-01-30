Hyannis Dentist Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $1.2M

HYANNIS – A local dentist and bookkeeper for a Hyannis practice has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from his employer as well as fraudulently obtaining federal benefits in his employer’s name.
According to a statement from the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jack Massarsky had opened a secret bank account in the name of the dentistry practice where he would deposit insurance reimbursement checks sent to his place of employment.
Over five years, he deposited over $1.2 million in embezzled funds, as well as fraudulently collected over $52,000 in pandemic relief by using his employer’s name.
The full statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts can be found below:
A Boston man pleaded guilty today to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer and fraudulently obtaining government benefits in his employer’s name.
Jack Massarsky, 65, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud before U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, who scheduled sentencing for May 15, 2023. Massarsky was charged on Dec. 13, 2022.
Between 2015 and 2021, Massarsky worked as a dentist and bookkeeper for a general dentistry practice located in Hyannis. In 2015, Massarsky opened a secret bank account in the name of the dentistry practice. Massarsky then intercepted insurance reimbursement checks sent to the dentistry practice in the mail and deposited those checks in the secret bank account. Massarsky continued this practice for over five years and embezzled over $1.2 million. Massarsky used the stolen funds for personal and family expenses.
Additionally, Massarsky used the dentistry practice’s name to defraud the United States. In July 2020, Massarsky submitted a fraudulent application to the Health Resources and Services Administration Provider Relief Fund (HRSA PRF) in the name of the dentistry practice. The HRSA is an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services that provides health care to people who are geographically isolated or otherwise vulnerable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the HRSA PRF provided economic assistance to qualifying healthcare providers, including certain dentistry practices. By submitting the fraudulent application to the HRSA PRF, Massarsky obtained over $52,000 in pandemic relief funds that were deposited in the secret bank account Massarsky had opened in the name of his employer.
The charges of mail fraud and wire fraud each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater, restitution and forfeiture. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement. Valuable assistance in the investigation was provided by the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Markham of Rollins’ Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit is prosecuting the case.