Hyannis Dentist Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $1.2M

HYANNIS – A local dentist and bookkeeper for a Hyannis practice has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from his employer as well as fraudulently obtaining federal benefits in his employer’s name.

According to a statement from the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jack Massarsky had opened a secret bank account in the name of the dentistry practice where he would deposit insurance reimbursement checks sent to his place of employment.

Over five years, he deposited over $1.2 million in embezzled funds, as well as fraudulently collected over $52,000 in pandemic relief by using his employer’s name.

The full statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts can be found below: