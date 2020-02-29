International Women’s Day Breakfast Set For Wednesday

HYANNIS – A breakfast to celebrate International Women’s Day will be held by the Cape Women’s Coalition on Wednesday, March 4.

In its seventh year, the breakfast will celebrate women’s right to vote. This year is also the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment of the Constitution.

“So we’re going to focus on celebrating where women’s right to vote and others have come over the last hundred years, and where we’re going,” said Maggie French, who will be coordinating the breakfast.

French also said that a goal of the breakfast is to “reinforce” the importance of exercising the right to vote.

French said that when the breakfast event first happened, International Women’s Day was not as widely celebrated in the United States as it was across the world. The event was created to bring that needed representation to the Cape Cod area.

“By bringing together the women of Cape Cod, our goal is to help women become more educated, more confident, and more involved in their community,” she said.

Sara Gould, former president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women, will be the keynote speaker at the breakfast.

The breakfast opens at 7:15 a.m. at the Hyannis DoubleTree by Hilton.

Registration is still open, and admission is $10. Proceeds from the event will progress the coalition’s mission to make their programs available to as many women as possible.

For more information, visit www.capewomenscoalition.com.