Joint Base Sewage Plant Has New Operators

BOURNE – Joint Base Cape Cod’s waste treatment plant is now under control of a new agency as of this week.

The underutilized treatment plan has been slowly transitioning to the new owners American States Utility Services as the deal worked its way through government and local regulators.

The new owners are reportedly still working on acquiring discharge permits and hope to help make a dent in the Cape’s wastewater issue that’s led to deteriorating water quality.

Towns across Cape are looking at costs in the millions for wastewater treatment plants, though towns like Sandwich have expressed interest in utilizing the plant already on the Base.