LISTEN: Del Deo Family Open to Dialogue with Park Service

PROVINCETOWN – The family evicted from the Outer Cape Dune Shack that has been maintained by them for close to 80 years says they are open to dialogue at any time with the National Park Service as they retain the services of two attorneys.

Romolo del Deo, son of displaced 94-year-old artist Salvatore, highlighted his family’s history in helping to establish the Cape Cod National Seashore, adding that they are still in favor of the agency but feel that it has lost its way with recent actions to evict the dune shack occupants.

Del Deo said his story is only one of several, as all of the dune shack occupants are facing eviction.

Featured image courtesy of Tatiana Del Deo ©2023.