You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / LISTEN: Local Expert Says Nantucket Orcas Not Unusual

LISTEN: Local Expert Says Nantucket Orcas Not Unusual

June 15, 2023

 NANTUCKET – Four orca whales were spotted 40 miles off the coast of Nantucket this week, which marine animal experts say speaks to the diverse ecosystem of the Cape and Islands region. 

Center for Coastal Studies Director of the Right Whale Ecology Program Dr. Charles Stormy Mayo says that orcas used to be a frequent sight around the Cape and Islands’ coast in past decades. 

However, as tuna populations dropped, whale counts dwindled locally. 

Though nicknamed ‘Killer Whales’, Mayo said the animals pose no threat to humans.

More stories from CapeCod.com:

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 