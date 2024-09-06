You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Mass Offshore Wind Industry Expected to Expand Today

September 6, 2024

HYANNIS – The offshore wind industry is expected to take another step forward today with the announcement of more contracts between the state and developers.

Potential projects could include Vineyard Wind 2 as well as New England Wind 1 and 2, all just south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The latter two call for landing cables at Barnstable’s Craigville Beach and Dowses Beach, leading to opposition from some local residents.

State officials say they want to power a quarter of Massachusetts with offshore wind power by 2027.

