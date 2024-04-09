You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Mayflower II Journeys Back to Plymouth Wednesday

April 9, 2024

PLYMOUTH – The reproduction of the historic Mayflower will be making its way back to Cape Cod Bay Wednesday.

In a social media post, officials with the Plimoth Patuxet Museums said the Mayflower III is scheduled to depart Mystic Seaport Museum on April 10 at approximately 10:30 am, making its long journey to the State Pier in Plymouth.

In a follow-up post, officials said the transit will be non-stop and take approximately 20 to 25 hours.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the ship as it makes its way through the Cape Cod Canal will be able to track the ship’s trip on the Museums’ Facebook page, as well as through marinetraffic.com.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


