Missing Line the Cause of Loose Steamship Authority Ferry

August 17, 2023

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority’s M/V Sankaty coming loose from its slip and drifting to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock last month has been attributed to a missing line. 

General Manager Bob Davis said that the line connecting the ferry to the dock slipped off. 

In response, the authority has upped its training program for staff on tying lines and docking techniques. 

The ferry was not in service at the time and had no crew or passengers aboard. 

No injuries or major damages were reported. 

The Steamship Authority conducted its own internal investigation, and the U.S. Coast Guard was not involved in the incident.

