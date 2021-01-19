Monomoy Student Wins 2020 Congressional App Challenge

HARWICH – Monomoy Regional High School recently announced that senior Jessica Brown was the winner of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge.

Brown was named the winner of the Ninth District by Congressman Bill Keating.

The challenge is an annual contest that highlights the skills of students across the state and encourages young people to study programming and software development.

Brown’s winning submission was the Event Capacity Tracker, software that was developed in response to the event capacity guidelines and restrictions introduced to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The app helps track attendance for events, including high school sporting events and games, said school officials.

“I was also very impressed that you addressed such an important topic, the COVID-19 crisis,” said Keating in a letter announcing Brown as the winner.

“The pandemic has been uniquely challenging for high school students, teachers, administrators, coaches and parents. I applaud you for applying your programming skills to such an essential problem and creating something useful in this time of adversity.”