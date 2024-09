NANTUCKET – The Cape and Islands continue to see signs of a hot real estate market.

A historic mansion on Nantucket’s Main Street sold for almost $25 million dollars, on top of an already busy season for the island’s real estate market.

Nantucket wrapped up the week with over $100 million dollars of real estate transactions.

The largest sale this year was a $26 million dollar home overlooking Nantucket Harbor as the region continues its upward trend as a popular destination.