New Law Lets EMTs Treat and Transport Injured Police Dogs

February 15, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — First responders will be allowed to treat and transport injured police dogs to veterinary hospitals under legislation signed in to law Tuesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Nero’s bill was named for the K9 partner of slain Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Gannon was fatally shot in 2018 while serving an arrest warrant.

Nero was also shot, but state law barred EMTs from treating or transporting him.

Nero was rushed to an animal hospital in the back of a police cruiser and survived.

The new law will let emergency personnel treat injured police dogs and bring them to veterinary facilities.

The Associated Press

