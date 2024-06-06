New Piping Plover Closure At Mid-Cape Beach

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis says the West Dennis Beach main parking lot was closed on Wednesday and could be closed for an additional 3-to-7 days. During this time, town staff will be constructing a pathway to allow hatching piping plover chicks to access the beach.

The resident parking lot will remain open.

Once the chicks are safely on the beach, the pathway will be deconstructed and the main parking lot will be reopened.

A press release from the Select Board and Town Administrator is asking for the public’s patience while the protected species is being managed. They are recommending checking out a different Dennis beach during this time.