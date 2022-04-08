O’Keefe Endorses Dan Higgins as Next District Attorney

HYANNIS – Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe has announced his endorsement of Attorney Dan Higgins as the next District Attorney.

O’Keefe said in a statement that he waited until all candidates had an opportunity to present themselves for the role.

“Dan has demonstrated over the years his leadership abilities in the office he now seeks to lead. I appointed Dan Chief of the five district courts in our jurisdiction in 2015. Recently I appointed him to a full time position in the Superior Court trying major felony cases,” said O’Keefe.

“No one in this race can match his thirteen years of experience as a prosecutor. Above all else, this job requires judgment. I have observed Dan exercise sound judgment for many years. He has an understanding of the human condition.”

O’Keefe also said that Higgins has the capability to determine which individuals are in need of diversion, treatment or other assistance and those who need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Higgins previously outlined his District Attorney run in a Sunday Journal interview with CapeCod.com.

Others who have announced their candidacy include fellow Republicans, attorney John “Jack” Carey, and former Yarmouth Police Officer and current elder law attorney Melissa Alden, and Democrat Robert Galibois, criminal defense attorney.