Orleans Holding Public Input Session on Open Space Plan

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans Conservation, Recreation and Open Space Plan has undergone an update and is now looking for public input.

Residents who live in the State-designated Environmental Justice block are invited to join a public input session to make their voice heard.

The Open Space Plan examines land preservation, agriculture, and recreation such as trails, beaches, and ball fields within the town.

The Open Space Committee was started in 1985, with 5 appointed citizens advising the town’s actions in acquiring open space parcels, but has since grown over time to 7 members who still advise the Board of Selectmen on the town’s open spaces.

The public input session will be held Tuesday, February 25 at 7pm at the Orleans Town Hall.

Information on previous Open Space Plans and the board members can be found here. A map of Orleans town lands is also available.

The Open Space Committee can also be reached by (508) 240-3700 x2435.