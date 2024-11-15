Orleans Launching Rental Assistance Program

ORLEANS – Orleans is launching a new rental assistance program to help tackle the housing crisis.

It’s funded by the Orleans Affordable Housing Trust and administered by Housing Assistance. The program offers up to $350 a month to eligible households for up to one to three years.

“After administering the Town of Brewster program for the last three years with success and full enrollment, we are excited to partner with the Town of Orleans to bring the same level of success and support to Orleans residents,” said Cassi Danzl, Chief Operating Officer at Housing Assistance.

A similar program in Brewster is now in its third year as communities look to tackle the region wide affordable housing crisis.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Applicants must:

• Be invested in working with a Housing Counselor to work on financial goals

• Be currently paying more than 30% of their income toward rent

• Have a written lease or rental agreement

• Be living in a unit that is not currently subsidized through another program or owned by a relative, unless approved through admin review

Income Qualifications:

1 person: $ 88,600

2 people: $ 101,300

3 people: $ 113,900

4 people: $ 126,600

5 people: $ 136,800

6 people: $ 146,900

More on the program as well as other housing assistance programs can be found on the Housing Assistance Corporation website here.