You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Pandemic Gets Tougher to Track as COVID Testing Plunges

Pandemic Gets Tougher to Track as COVID Testing Plunges

May 11, 2022

Patient being tested at the Cape Cod Healthcare drive-thru facility at Cape Cod Community College during the first weeks of the pandemic.

(HYANNIS) – Testing for COVID-19 has plummeted globally, making it tougher for scientists to track the course of the pandemic and spot worrisome viral mutants as they emerge and spread.

Experts say testing has dropped by 70-90% worldwide from the first to the second quarter of this year.

Rates are particularly low in low-income countries.

That’s the opposite of what experts say should be happening with new omicron variants on the rise in places such as the U.S. and South Africa.

In the U.S., a shift toward home testing has also obscured efforts to track the virus.

By LAURA UNGAR, The Associated Press

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 