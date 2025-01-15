Parents Concerned Over Ongoing Mold Problem at Monomoy Middle School

HARWICH – Parents of Monomoy Regional School District students are raising concerns about mold at the middle school.

Poor air quality has been reported at the school that has wrestled with construction flaws since the 90s, with two parents saying that their children have recently developed illnesses at the most recent Harwich select board meeting.

The town will vote on $6.3 million to replace the siding at this spring’s town meeting.

School officials said more investigation will be done as part of the project and they will be able to determine the extent of any mold issue.