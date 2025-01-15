You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Parents Concerned Over Ongoing Mold Problem at Monomoy Middle School

January 15, 2025

HARWICH – Parents of Monomoy Regional School District students are raising concerns about mold at the middle school.

Poor air quality has been reported at the school that has wrestled with construction flaws since the 90s, with two parents saying that their children have recently developed illnesses at the most recent Harwich select board meeting.

The town will vote on $6.3 million to replace the siding at this spring’s town meeting.

School officials said more investigation will be done as part of the project and they will be able to determine the extent of any mold issue. 

