Phinney’s Lane Pump Station Work Begins Wednesday

August 17, 2022

Town of Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Beginning Wednesday, August 17, excavation work will take place at the Phinney’s Lane Sewer Pump Station.

The work is expected to take place outside of the traveled roadway, though residents may experience vibrations and noise due to the construction.

Drivers are urged to use caution through the project area, as some trailers and equipment will be entering and exiting the site.

Barnstable town officials said the work is anticipated to last approximately three weeks, occurring Monday through Friday from 7 am to 4 pm. 

