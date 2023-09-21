You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Prescribed Burns at Camp Edwards Thursday and Friday

September 21, 2023

Joint Base Cape Cod Firefighters/CWN

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The Massachusetts National Guard’s Natural Resources Program plans to conduct prescribed burns on Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod on Thursday and Friday, conditions permitting.

According to officials, the primary objectives of the prescribed burn are wildland fuel hazard reduction, ecological pine barrens/grassland management, and firefighter training.

The fire management program duplicates the role of natural fire in maintaining ecological communities on Camp Edwards, which is home to some 37 state listed species of plants and animals.

