Provincetown Approved for $750,000 to Reimburse Cannery Wharf Park

May 3, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown has been approved for a $750,000 reimbursement from the state for the development of the Cannery Wharf Park project. 

The grant helps offset an appropriation of $1.8 million dollars by the town, which will still need to be funded at the May 10 election for the full amount. 

The town will be reimbursed for the funds at a later date, bringing the cost down to $1,050,000. 

Though the town has state approval, the Federal Parks Service must give the final go-ahead for the town to receive the reimbursement, which town officials said could take several months. 

