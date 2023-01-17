Provincetown Short-Term Rental Certificate Fee Increasing Thursday

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown’s short-term rental certificate fee will go up to $750 per year starting Thursday.

The change follows the introduction of two different types of certificates in December by the Board of Health; one for short-term rentals of less than 31 days and the other for long-term rentals of more than 31 days.

The long-term rental certificate fee is unchanged from years prior: $300 for three years.

According to town officials, the move is in response to concerns raised by the local community about the impact of short-term rentals on housing for year-round residents and seasonal workforce.

Revenues generated by the new fee will fund enforcement of Board of Health’s Habitations for Rent regulations as well as additional efforts to boost housing availability.

The change does not impact properties that operate solely as hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts.

Applications can be done online here.

Provincetown also recently introduced a new fee on some short-term rental units that are one of multiple under the same operator.