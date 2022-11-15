Provincetown Voters Approve $75M for Wastewater

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown voters approved about $75 million for sewer expansion projects at the recent special town meeting.

The meeting was attended by over 360 voters at the Auditorium at Provincetown Town Hall.

The money is spread across five articles that aim to modernize the town’s wastewater infrastructure.

Currently, only about half of all properties in the town have access to sewers, according to Town Manager Alex Morse.

“And we’ve been unable to move forward because of that. And if we want to meet our housing goals, affordable housing goals, development goals and climate resiliency goals, it was critical that we move this project forward,” Morse said.

Morse said that the first phase of work will begin next year, beginning with expanding treatment capacity for those already hooked up.

“It will also allow us to move forward with the pump station to connect the new police station to sewer and also the affordable housing project that is slated to begin at the old VFW on Jerome Smith Road.”

Some of the funds also include a grant to make upgrades to the town’s vacuum sewer system, which suffered emergency issues during severe weather over the summer.