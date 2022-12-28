Provincetown Wrestling with Holiday Storm Aftermath

PROVINCETOWN – Clean up continues in Provincetown following severe damage from the storm this past holiday weekend.

Assistant Town Manager Dan Riviello said the town was hit hardest on Friday during high tide, which caused brief but significant flooding that damaged a lot of private properties along the coastline.

“Unfortunately a lot of this is on private property, so these people really need to get eyes on their home. A lot of people might not be here for the winter or they might have been out of town for the holidays, so we’re just encouraging people to check on their property—have a neighbor check on it or a caretaker—and then get in contact with their insurance,” said Riviello.

He said that high winds blew out windows, broke porches, and even removed parts of local restaurant Fanizzi’s.

The local transfer station on Race Point Road is accepting storm debris, though certain dangerous waste materials—like paint and construction debris—must still be disposed of through specialized hazardous materials streams.

The transfer station on Race Point Road is open from 7 am to 2 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Provincetown’s full alert, as well as information on building permits related to repair work, can be found here.