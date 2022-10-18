Provincetown’s Cannery Wharf Project Receives $750,000 Boost

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown’s Cannery Wharf Project has received a $750,000 boost from the state to help with final design and construction costs.

The waterfront park will create direct access to the water as well as protect local habitat by utilizing native plants.

It is one of nine natural resources projects across the state benefiting from $6 million in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants.

“Cannery Wharf is an exciting project for the town as it helps protect our waterfront while also providing a place for residents and visitors alike to relax and enjoy our harbor,” said Town Manager Alex Morse.

“I’m grateful that voters supported this project at our last Town Meeting, and I’m pleased that this $750,000 grant will help reduce the overall cost to taxpayers.”

$1.8 million in funding was approved by town voters earlier this year for the project expected to be completed in 2025.