Registration Open For Annual Housing Assistance Corporation “Walk For Hope”

HYANNIS – Registration is now open for individuals and teams who want to fundraise for Housing Assistance Corporation’s sixth-annual Walk For Hope.

The money raised from the event supports the H.A.C.’s commitment to helping people find safe, stable housing on the Cape and Islands. The non-profit agency, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, says last year 6,500 people contacted their office.

The three walks are taking place simultaneously on May 19th in Falmouth, Hyannis and Orleans.

The Falmouth walk will begin at Peg Noonan Park on Main Street and Elm Arch Way. The Hyannis event, which will begin and end at the Village Green off Main Street near the post office, will coincide with the Hyannis Open Streets celebration, allowing walkers a chance to enjoy music, food and family activities. The Orleans walk will start and conclude at Mid-Cape Home Centers at 15 Main Street.

Last year’s Walk for Hope drew 528 walkers and raised over $129,000 dollars.

For the first time, this year’s event will include 25-dollar registration fees which will be treated as donations.

Traveling trophies will be awarded to the top team and individual fundraisers. In addition, the top individual fundraiser will receive a Fitbit and the top team fundraiser will be gifted a pizza party to celebrate their generous support.

Along with fundraisers, Housing Assistance is seeking sponsors for this year’s walk. Businesses interested in becoming a Walk for Hope sponsor should contact Christina Wiseman, Director of Events, at [email protected].