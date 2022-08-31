Sand Neck Beach Closed, Walkers Pond Advisory Due to Water Quality Issues

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials have closed Sandy Neck Beach to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels.

The closure joins a warning-level advisory at Hinckley Pond and a pet advisory at Long and North Ponds.

Meanwhile, Fair Acres Beach has been reopened to swimming after testing lower counts of bacteria since last week’s closure.

In Brewster, a cyanobacteria advisory has been issued for Walkers Pond.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod, which collects data daily from the Cape’s water sources, urged pond visitors to avoid contact with the water.

They said those with children and dogs should be especially mindful, as they are susceptible to toxins through accidental ingestion of the water.