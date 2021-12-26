Sandwich Arts Alliances Ringing in New Year

SANDWICH – Residents of Sandwich will be able to usher in the new year with the Sandwich Arts Alliance’s multi-generational celebration.

The “Sandwich Showcase Cavalcade Countdown” taking place on New Year’s Eve at Sandwich Town Hall will feature ten performances to count down the New Year, with Sam Holmstock as Master of Ceremonies.

Acts include Leslie Gage & Greg Polanik, Cape Caribe, and King’s Busketeers.

Soft drinks, snacks, kids’ activities and raffle prizes will also be present.

The grand finale will be a countdown from 10 to 1 for “Happy New Year”, with performers then leading the audience in singing “Auld Lang Syne.”

“The Cavalcade Countdown came to be in the absence of First Night Sandwich,” said co-coordinator for the Performing Arts for the alliance.

“Once we learned that First Night Sandwich wasn’t happening this year, we felt a void–as well as an opportunity, so I checked with Alliance members to see if there was any interest in putting on a New Year’s Eve show and indeed, there was!”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, and the event will run from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The full list of acts and where to find tickets can be found on the Alliance’s website.