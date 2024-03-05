You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sandwich Boardwalk On-Track Despite Storms

Sandwich Boardwalk On-Track Despite Storms

March 5, 2024

SANDWICH – Despite several back-to-back storms, work is on-track for the Sandwich Boardwalk reconstruction project.

High winds and heavy snow have hit the town in recent weeks, but contractors report that most of the framework has been completed for the structure, with crews beginning the decking stage. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the spring.

Town officials said they hope to have the boardwalk open for the summer. 

The former boardwalk was destroyed by a nor’easter in January of 2022.

The reconstruction project faced several delays while officials determined who had jurisdiction over the bridge and surrounding area.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 