Sandwich Boardwalk On-Track Despite Storms

SANDWICH – Despite several back-to-back storms, work is on-track for the Sandwich Boardwalk reconstruction project.

High winds and heavy snow have hit the town in recent weeks, but contractors report that most of the framework has been completed for the structure, with crews beginning the decking stage. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the spring.

Town officials said they hope to have the boardwalk open for the summer.

The former boardwalk was destroyed by a nor’easter in January of 2022.

The reconstruction project faced several delays while officials determined who had jurisdiction over the bridge and surrounding area.