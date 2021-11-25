You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sandwich Offering COVID Booster Shots

Sandwich Offering COVID Booster Shots

November 25, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich Public Health Nursing Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot clinic next week.

On Wednesday, December 1, the department will provide Moderna-brand booster shots for those who made an appointment head of time.

The clinic will run from 9 am to 2 pm at 270 Quaker Meetinghouse Road.

Attendees are urged to not come to the clinic if they do not feel well and to wear a mask.

Town officials also recommended wearing a short sleeved shirt as well as bringing insurance information and vaccination record cards.

Those without vaccination record cards can visit mass.gov following the booster appointment to obtain a copy of their complete record. 

Appointments can be made online by clicking here

Those looking to get a first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine can call the department’s office at  (508) 833 8020 to set up an appointment. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 