Sandwich Offering COVID Booster Shots

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich Public Health Nursing Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot clinic next week.

On Wednesday, December 1, the department will provide Moderna-brand booster shots for those who made an appointment head of time.

The clinic will run from 9 am to 2 pm at 270 Quaker Meetinghouse Road.

Attendees are urged to not come to the clinic if they do not feel well and to wear a mask.

Town officials also recommended wearing a short sleeved shirt as well as bringing insurance information and vaccination record cards.

Those without vaccination record cards can visit mass.gov following the booster appointment to obtain a copy of their complete record.

Appointments can be made online by clicking here.

Those looking to get a first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine can call the department’s office at (508) 833 8020 to set up an appointment.