Sandwich Road Work Taking Place Saturday

SANDWICH – Sandwich town officials are urging residents to be mindful of road work that will be conducted this weekend.

Binder paving is expected to begin on Saturday, November 13 on Service Road, between Chase Road and the Barnstable Town Line.

The work will begin at 6 am, conducted by Murray Paving & Reclamation and PJ Keating Co.

Town officials said that homes in the area may be periodically inaccessible while the work is ongoing, though full access will be restored at the end of the day.

Motorists are urged by officials to pay attention to signage and follow the guidance of safety officers.

Finding alternate routes is encouraged.