Six New Monkeypox Cases Confirmed by State

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has reported six additional cases of monkeypox in adult males within the past week.

The total number of cases in the state is 13 since the first Massachusetts case was announced on May 18.

Across the nation, 156 cases have been reported this year.

In response, the DPH is providing weekly public updates on monkeypox in the commonwealth.

Officials said that the virus does not spread easily, largely only occurring through direct contact with body fluids and sores, as well as items contaminated by them.