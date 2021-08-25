You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / State Education Board Clears Way for School Mask Mandate

August 25, 2021

MALDEN, MA (AP) – The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has approved a measure giving state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to issue a universal mask mandate for K-12 public schools.

After Tuesday’s vote, Riley is expected to formally issue the mandate as early as Wednesday, and has previously said it would last through October 1.

A mandate would mark a shift for Governor Charlie Baker, who had previously left face covering decisions up to individual districts.

The number of new COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 1,300 Tuesday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 16.

