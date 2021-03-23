State Extends Tax Filing Deadline

HYANNIS – The state has announced an extension of the 2020 state individual income tax filing and payment due date.

The date was moved from April 15 to match the recently-updated federal individual income tax deadline of May 17.

The state Department of Revenue said that taxpayers do not need to file any forms or contact the department directly to qualify for the state tax extension.

All Massachusetts taxpayers who received more than $8,000 in total gross income in the 2020 calendar year must file a state personal income tax return electronically or mail it postmarked by midnight on May 17.

The Department of Revenue said that taxpayers who qualify for free tax preparation programs are encouraged to check directly with local VITA and TCE sites for remote working restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state encouraged taxpayers to file their returns electronically for the quickest refunds.

More information on tax filing options are available on the state Department of Revenue’s website.