You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / State Grants Bolster Cybersecurity Across Cape Cod

State Grants Bolster Cybersecurity Across Cape Cod

February 28, 2021

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced the second round of award recipients for the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program.

The grants will go towards training over 44,000 municipal and public school employees in 107 government organizations across the state on better detecting and avoiding cyber threats.

“Cyber threats continue to evolve, making cyber awareness training an essential tool for municipalities and public schools in the Commonwealth to equip their employees with the knowledge on how to avoid the potentially costly missteps of falling prey to cyber attacks,” said Baker in a statement. 

“We will continue to seek out opportunities to improve the cybersecurity posture of the Commonwealth and its communities.” 

The new grant round will provide updated training for both towns and school districts who participated in the previous round as well as new additions to the program. 

Online training will cover email phishing attacks, ‘smishing’ SMS attacks, USB drop attacks, and link-based, attachment-based and data-entry attacks.

Towns and schools across Cape Cod will benefit from the program, including Barnstable, Bourne, Chatham, Falmouth, Orleans, Provincetown, Sandwich, and Truro.

Nantucket, New Bedford and Plymouth  will also receive grants for cybersecurity training. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 