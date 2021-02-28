State Grants Bolster Cybersecurity Across Cape Cod

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced the second round of award recipients for the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program.

The grants will go towards training over 44,000 municipal and public school employees in 107 government organizations across the state on better detecting and avoiding cyber threats.

“Cyber threats continue to evolve, making cyber awareness training an essential tool for municipalities and public schools in the Commonwealth to equip their employees with the knowledge on how to avoid the potentially costly missteps of falling prey to cyber attacks,” said Baker in a statement.

“We will continue to seek out opportunities to improve the cybersecurity posture of the Commonwealth and its communities.”

The new grant round will provide updated training for both towns and school districts who participated in the previous round as well as new additions to the program.

Online training will cover email phishing attacks, ‘smishing’ SMS attacks, USB drop attacks, and link-based, attachment-based and data-entry attacks.

Towns and schools across Cape Cod will benefit from the program, including Barnstable, Bourne, Chatham, Falmouth, Orleans, Provincetown, Sandwich, and Truro.

Nantucket, New Bedford and Plymouth will also receive grants for cybersecurity training.