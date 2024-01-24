State Helping Cape And Islands Housing Projects

BOSTON – As Governor Maura Healey continues to focus on housing, her administration on Monday announced additional resources which are being committed to support the production and preservation of nearly two-thousand units across the state.

Healey’s office says the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit was raised last fall to 60-million dollars annually, which represented an increase of 20-million dollars from the previous year.

The projects include the Residences at Lawrence Hill in Wellfleet. Aaron Gornstein, the president and CEO of the Boston nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing, says this vital funding, along with strong local support, will provide new rental homes for low and moderate-income families.

“We are expanding housing opportunities so more people can live, work and stay in Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

The commonwealth is also supporting the Southern Tier housing project in Oak Bluffs.