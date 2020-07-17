Vieira, Crocker Endorse Xiarhos for State Rep. Seat

BOURNE – State Representatives David Vieira (R-3rd Barnstable District) and Will Crocker (R-2nd Barnstable District) have formally endorsed Steve Xiarhos, Republican candidate for State Representative in the Fifth Barnstable District.

Vieira was first elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2011 and currently serves as Ranking Member of the House Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets; Ranking House Member of the Joint Committee on Public Safety & Homeland Security; and member of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development and the House Committee on Rules.

Crocker was first elected to the House in 2016, and serves as the ranking member of the Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use, and Recovery, and a member of the Joint Committee on Housing and the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development.

Xiarhos is running against former Sandwich Selectmen Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.