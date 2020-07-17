You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Vieira, Crocker Endorse Xiarhos for State Rep. Seat

Vieira, Crocker Endorse Xiarhos for State Rep. Seat

July 17, 2020

State Representative David Vieira

BOURNE – State Representatives David Vieira (R-3rd Barnstable District) and Will Crocker (R-2nd Barnstable District) have formally endorsed Steve Xiarhos, Republican candidate for State Representative in the Fifth Barnstable District.

Vieira was first elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2011 and currently serves as Ranking Member of the House Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets; Ranking House Member of the Joint Committee on Public Safety & Homeland Security; and member of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development and the House Committee on Rules.

Crocker was first elected to the House in 2016, and serves as the ranking member of the Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use, and Recovery, and a member of the Joint Committee on Housing and the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development. 

Xiarhos is running against former Sandwich Selectmen Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 