State Transport Officials Outline Next Steps for Bridge Replacement Projects

BOURNE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials outlined the next steps for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements project at a virtual forum last night, including narrowing down both the design and exact site locations.

The replacement project was recently denied federal grants that could have shaved nearly $2 billion off the expected total cost of about $4 billion, but Project Manager Bryan Cordeiro said they are still waiting on applications including the federal Mega Grant Program.

“Moving forward, these same funding opportunities will be made available on a yearly basis through 2026, so the US army corps of engineers is preparing to apply for the next round of funding sometime in 2023,” said Cordeiro.

As for overall look, surveys indicated that residents preferred the Arch design reminiscent of the current bridges and considered them to be an important landmark.

Project Manager Dave Anderson said both replacements will likely be built adjacent to the existing bridges ‘inboard’; meaning inside of their current locations and slightly further away from Cape Cod Bay and Buzzards Bay.

“From a constructability standpoint, the inboard option best allows the maintenance of traffic connections during construction. The split and outboard options do not provide a practical means of maintaining traffic connections and access to businesses during construction,” said Anderson.

Under the potential site plan, the bridge replacement for Bourne would be further northeast along the canal, with the Sagamore further southwest. Roadway lead-up would also be shifting the same directions, as well.