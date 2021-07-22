You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / State Urges Fishing Industry to Apply for $24M in Virus Aid

State Urges Fishing Industry to Apply for $24M in Virus Aid

July 22, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ fishing industry is being urged to apply for nearly $24 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said Tuesday that commercial fishermen, shellfish farmers and seafood processors, and for-hire recreational vessel owners are eligible for the aid through $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last year.

Baker said the funds are meant to mitigate losses incurred last year when demand for seafood and for-hire fishing services declined.

Massachusetts received one of the highest allocations in the second round of COVID-19 fisheries relief funding, Baker’s office said.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 